Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.49

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 62262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DMRC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 183.02%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Digimarc by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Digimarc by 263.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

