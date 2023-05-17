Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.48

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Digital China Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.
About Digital China
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
