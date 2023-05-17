Dignity (LON:DTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $578.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.24) and last traded at GBX 578 ($7.24), with a volume of 16663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 551 ($6.90).

Dignity Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 542.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 491.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The firm has a market cap of £289.98 million, a P/E ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 1.52.

About Dignity

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

