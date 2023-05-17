Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 12,062,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 39,506,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,038 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $2,964,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 67,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 86,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,988,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

