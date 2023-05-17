Dohj LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

