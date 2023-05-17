Dohj LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dohj LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,927 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.90. The company had a trading volume of 739,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,055. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

