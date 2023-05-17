Dohj LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dohj LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Trading Up 3.9 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.

TSLA traded up $6.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.09. 64,535,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,837,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average of $173.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.