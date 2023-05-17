Dohj LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.36. 1,403,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,311. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

