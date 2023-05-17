Dohj LLC Sells 183 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Prologis by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,144,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,736,000 after buying an additional 221,839 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 537,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,584,000 after buying an additional 83,556 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.65. 520,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day moving average is $120.14. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

