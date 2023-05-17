Dohj LLC Sells 3,502 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dohj LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.62. 1,587,693 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

