Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

DG traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $214.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 82,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 42.0% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 103,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

