DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for DoubleVerify in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

DV has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,874,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $380,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,755,461 shares of company stock worth $762,241,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

