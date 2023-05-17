Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Evercore ISI

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

DOCS stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

