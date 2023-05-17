DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital cut DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,063,948 shares of company stock worth $41,394,534. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.