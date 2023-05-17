Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of TSE D.UN remained flat at C$14.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 86,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,649. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.21. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.53 and a 52-week high of C$23.50.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

