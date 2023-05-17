Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRETF stock remained flat at $10.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

