DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.00

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.81), with a volume of 1582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.85).

DSW Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £14.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,250.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.99.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £49,999.50 ($62,632.47). Insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About DSW Capital

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

Further Reading

