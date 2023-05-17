Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.86

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 2491173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,824,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,309,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,088,000 after acquiring an additional 527,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

