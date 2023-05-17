DXC Technology (DXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXC opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 52.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

