DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Trading Down 7.4%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 12,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

DynaResource Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

About DynaResource

(Get Rating)

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, management, and exploration of minerals. It focuses on test mining and pilot milling operations in Mexico. The company was founded on September 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.