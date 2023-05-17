Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,615,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,627,241 shares.The stock last traded at $47.35 and had previously closed at $46.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.10, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,853,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $679,053. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

