Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-328 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.74 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 468.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $679,053 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dynatrace by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,790,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,242,000 after acquiring an additional 570,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

