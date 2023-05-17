E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4022 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from E.On’s previous dividend of $0.38.

E.On Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.75. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

