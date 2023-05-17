e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.41

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.41 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 12.27 ($0.15). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.16), with a volume of 137,558 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.92 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.38.

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

