EAC (EAC) Trading Up 429.8% This Week

EAC (EAC) traded up 216.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, EAC has traded up 429.8% against the US dollar. EAC has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $165.19 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00501091 USD and is up 95.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,888.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

