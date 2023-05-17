ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN stock remained flat at C$2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 298,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.04. The stock has a market cap of C$674.80 million, a PE ratio of 275.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.09. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cormark cut shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.97.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

