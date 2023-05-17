Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.6 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. 18,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,060. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.14. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,506.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,506.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,960.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,437 shares of company stock valued at $101,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,992,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

