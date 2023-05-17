Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Short Interest Update

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.