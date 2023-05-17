Efinity Token (EFI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.81 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $31.81 million and $286,233.82 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,716,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

