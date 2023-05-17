eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EGAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
eGain Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.
Institutional Trading of eGain
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.