eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

Institutional Trading of eGain

eGain Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 47.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,005,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 325,052 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of eGain by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 428,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

