Electroneum Hits One Day Volume of $1.01 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Electroneum has a market cap of $41.11 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008663 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,946,068,852 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.