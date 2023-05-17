Elequin Securities LLC Buys Shares of 5,679 BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 461.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BUI opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

