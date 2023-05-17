Elequin Securities LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after buying an additional 818,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 57.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 249,243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

