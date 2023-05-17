Elequin Securities LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,329,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 42,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $456,000.

BIT stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

