Elequin Securities LLC Makes New Investment in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 15.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SMAP opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Company Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

