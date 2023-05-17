Elequin Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2,582.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $196,000.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of CPZ stock opened at 14.85 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 14.42 and a 12-month high of 18.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 15.27 and a 200-day moving average of 15.77.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
Featured Articles
