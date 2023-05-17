Elequin Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 16,211 Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 487,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,164,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 78.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 95,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

TDF opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $14.43.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

