Elequin Securities LLC Takes Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PEO stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

