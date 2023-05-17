Elequin Securities LLC Takes Position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOGO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $118,000. RPO LLC increased its position in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 49.2% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $557,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOGO stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

