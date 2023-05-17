EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stake Lowered by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 269,550 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $59,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $165.25. 51,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.87 and a 200 day moving average of $154.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

