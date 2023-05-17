Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Update

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerald in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Stock Performance

Emerald stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 10,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

About Emerald

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerald by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Emerald by 1,887.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Emerald during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Emerald during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.