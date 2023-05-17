Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Update

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerald in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Emerald Stock Performance
Emerald stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 10,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.
Institutional Trading of Emerald
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.
Further Reading
