Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 693,533 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,729,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,591,000 after purchasing an additional 695,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.26%.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.