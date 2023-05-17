Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3076 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Enel Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Enel Chile Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ENIC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 1,605,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 415,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 333,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 494,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 890,978 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Recommended Stories

