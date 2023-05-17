Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,273.0 days.

Energean Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EERGF opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Energean has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,585 ($19.85) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

