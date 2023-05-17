Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Update

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Entra ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Entra ASA stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Entra ASA has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.
Entra ASA Company Profile
