Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.85. Envela shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 14,167 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. Envela had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 8.48%. Analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Envela by 89.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Envela during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the third quarter valued at $74,000.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

