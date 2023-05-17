Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for goeasy Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $16.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.40. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $13.55 per share.

Get goeasy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.71.

goeasy Price Performance

GSY stock opened at C$109.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. goeasy has a one year low of C$87.00 and a one year high of C$144.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$111.80.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About goeasy

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.