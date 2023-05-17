Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 17th (ABNB, ACDSF, ACM, ADEVF, ADNT, ALSN, APG, APP, BANR, BNTX)

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 17th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities from an accumulate rating to a buy rating.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Redburn Partners currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.70.

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $242.00 target price on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $350.00 target price on the stock.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Raksul (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.70 price target on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Macquarie currently has $7.40 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.60 price target on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $161.00 price target on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

