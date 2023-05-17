Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 17th (ABNB, ACDSF, ACM, ADEVF, ADNT, ALSN, APG, APP, BANR, BNTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 17th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities from an accumulate rating to a buy rating.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Redburn Partners currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.70.

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $242.00 target price on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $350.00 target price on the stock.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Raksul (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.70 price target on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Macquarie currently has $7.40 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.60 price target on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $161.00 price target on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

