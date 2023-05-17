ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and $46.53 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018089 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,776.00 or 1.00036366 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01061797 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $13.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

