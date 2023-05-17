Euroseas Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of ESEA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.45 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 67.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESEA shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euroseas by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $308,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

